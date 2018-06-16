Invsc Actvly Mng Optm Yd Dvrs Etf (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Invsc Actvly Mng Optm Yd Dvrs Etf (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 176.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,731 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.15% of Invsc Actvly Mng Optm Yd Dvrs Etf worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invsc Actvly Mng Optm Yd Dvrs Etf by 634.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,624,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,365 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invsc Actvly Mng Optm Yd Dvrs Etf by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,590,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,882,000 after acquiring an additional 775,602 shares during the period. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invsc Actvly Mng Optm Yd Dvrs Etf by 542.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC now owns 913,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,946,000 after acquiring an additional 771,531 shares during the period. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invsc Actvly Mng Optm Yd Dvrs Etf by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 1,618,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,250,000 after acquiring an additional 633,367 shares during the period. Finally, W. E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invsc Actvly Mng Optm Yd Dvrs Etf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,360,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $18.01 on Friday. Invsc Actvly Mng Optm Yd Dvrs Etf has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $19.43.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invsc Actvly Mng Optm Yd Dvrs Etf (NASDAQ:PDBC)

