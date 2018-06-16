ISHARES TR/CORE HIGH DIVID ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE HIGH DIVID ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE HIGH DIVID ETF were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HDV. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE HIGH DIVID ETF by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,367,000 after acquiring an additional 115,354 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE HIGH DIVID ETF by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 175,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,849,000 after acquiring an additional 112,555 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE HIGH DIVID ETF in the 4th quarter worth $10,061,000. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE HIGH DIVID ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,172,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE HIGH DIVID ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,192,000.

HDV stock opened at $86.17 on Friday. ISHARES TR/CORE HIGH DIVID ETF has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $94.20.

