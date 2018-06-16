Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Stake in iShares Barclays TIPS Bond Fund (TIP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Barclays TIPS Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Barclays TIPS Bond Fund were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Barclays TIPS Bond Fund by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in iShares Barclays TIPS Bond Fund by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 28,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Barclays TIPS Bond Fund by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares Barclays TIPS Bond Fund by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 89,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares Barclays TIPS Bond Fund by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period.

Get iShares Barclays TIPS Bond Fund alerts:

iShares Barclays TIPS Bond Fund opened at $112.08 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. iShares Barclays TIPS Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $111.04 and a 1-year high of $115.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.3358 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 1st.

iShares Barclays TIPS Bond Fund Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Barclays TIPS Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Barclays TIPS Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.