Novartis AG (NVS) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVS. American Money Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.7% during the first quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 39,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Novartis by 22.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Novartis by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 280,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,657,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Novartis by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,391,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,492,000 after buying an additional 261,276 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 272,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,031,000 after buying an additional 14,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novartis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.81.

Novartis opened at $75.79 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.11 and a 52 week high of $94.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Institutes For Biomed Novartis purchased 766,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,499,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.