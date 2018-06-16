Reviewing Kirin (KNBWY) & Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW)

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ: BREW) and Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Kirin pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Craft Brew Alliance does not pay a dividend. Kirin pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.7% of Craft Brew Alliance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Kirin shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Craft Brew Alliance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Craft Brew Alliance and Kirin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Craft Brew Alliance 5.38% 3.62% 2.23% Kirin 8.10% 15.21% 6.97%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Craft Brew Alliance and Kirin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Craft Brew Alliance $207.46 million 1.93 $9.52 million $0.14 148.21 Kirin $16.62 billion 1.49 $2.15 billion $1.54 17.67

Kirin has higher revenue and earnings than Craft Brew Alliance. Kirin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Craft Brew Alliance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Craft Brew Alliance and Kirin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Craft Brew Alliance 0 3 2 0 2.40 Kirin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Craft Brew Alliance currently has a consensus target price of $20.20, suggesting a potential downside of 2.65%. Given Craft Brew Alliance’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Craft Brew Alliance is more favorable than Kirin.

Risk and Volatility

Craft Brew Alliance has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kirin has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Craft Brew Alliance beats Kirin on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Craft Brew Alliance

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Widmer Brothers, Redhook, and Omission brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name. The company sells its beers directly to consumers in draft, cans, and bottles at restaurants, bars, and liquor stores; and in cans and bottles at supermarkets, warehouse clubs, convenience stores, and drug stores, as well as directly to consumers at its brewpubs and breweries. It also operates five brewpubs, as well as sells apparel and other merchandise at these pubs. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited manufactures and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and pharmaceuticals and bio-chemicals in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Integrated Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, Other Overseas Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals and Bio-chemicals Business. The company's products include beer, wine, whiskey, spirits, soft drinks, dairy products, fruit juices, and other products. It also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, and biosimilars and diagnostics products. The company was formerly known as Kirin Brewery Company, Limited and changed its name to Kirin Holdings Company, Limited in July 2007. Kirin Holdings Company, Limited was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

