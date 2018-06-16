Head to Head Review: COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (CCHGY) vs. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX)

COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS: CCHGY) and Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR has a beta of -0.35, indicating that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR and Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR N/A N/A N/A Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB 8.57% 13.14% 7.22%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR and Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR $7.37 billion 1.75 $481.50 million $1.39 25.18 Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB $24.42 billion 1.21 $2.16 billion $6.03 13.64

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has higher revenue and earnings than COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR and Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR 0 3 2 0 2.40 Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB 0 1 4 0 2.80

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a consensus target price of $115.75, indicating a potential upside of 40.73%. Given Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB is more favorable than COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR.

Summary

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB beats COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, coffee, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits. The company serves hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, kiosks, petrol stations, cinemas, leisure parks, hotels, restaurants, cafés, and others. It operates in 28 countries, including Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, Russia, Serbia, and Ukraine. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages and a chain of small-format stores. The company produces, markets, distributes, and sells Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages, such as colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages comprising juice, coffee, tea, milk, value-added dairy, sports, energy, and plant-based drinks. It also operates small-box retail chain stores in Mexico, Colombia, and the United States under the OXXO and Big John names; retail service stations for fuels, motor oils, lubricants, and car care products in Mexico under the OXXO GAS name; and drugstores in Chile, Colombia, and Mexico under the Cruz Verde, YZA, La Moderna, and Farmacon names. In addition, the company engages in the production and distribution of coolers, commercial refrigeration equipment, and plastic cases, as well as food processing, preservation, and weighing equipment; and provision of logistic transportation and maintenance, point-of-sale refrigeration, and plastics solutions. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 16,526 OXXO small-format stores in Mexico and Colombia, and 51 stores in Chile; 1,123 points of sale in Mexico, 882 in Chile, and 220 in Colombia; and 452 service stations in Mexico. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico.

