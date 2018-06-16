Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) and Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS: MATN) is one of 92 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Mateon Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Mateon Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mateon Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mateon Therapeutics N/A -$13.81 million -0.46 Mateon Therapeutics Competitors $1.03 billion $94.79 million -1.82

Mateon Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mateon Therapeutics. Mateon Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mateon Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mateon Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Mateon Therapeutics Competitors 514 1816 4738 172 2.63

Mateon Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 320.17%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 16.13%. Given Mateon Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mateon Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Mateon Therapeutics has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mateon Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.60, indicating that their average share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mateon Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mateon Therapeutics N/A -802.11% -384.06% Mateon Therapeutics Competitors -6,095.52% -68.89% -26.13%

Summary

Mateon Therapeutics peers beat Mateon Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Mateon Therapeutics

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of vascular disrupting agents for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its principal clinical stage product includes fosbretabulin tromethamine, a reversible tubulin binding agent, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase II clinical trial for treating neuroendocrine tumors. The company also develops OXi4503 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial stage for treating patients with relapsed or refractory acute myelogenous leukemia or myelodysplastic syndromes. The company was formerly known as OXiGENE, Inc. and changed its name to Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2016. Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

