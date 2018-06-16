Analyzing Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN) and RadNet (RDNT)

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGEN) and RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Miragen Therapeutics and RadNet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Miragen Therapeutics -290.61% -50.53% -40.91% RadNet -0.66% 18.77% 1.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.7% of Miragen Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of RadNet shares are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of Miragen Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of RadNet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Miragen Therapeutics has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RadNet has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Miragen Therapeutics and RadNet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Miragen Therapeutics 0 1 8 0 2.89 RadNet 0 0 1 2 3.67

Miragen Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $17.19, suggesting a potential upside of 133.84%. RadNet has a consensus target price of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 6.28%. Given Miragen Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Miragen Therapeutics is more favorable than RadNet.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Miragen Therapeutics and RadNet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Miragen Therapeutics $4.00 million 55.47 -$26.51 million ($1.38) -5.33 RadNet $922.19 million 0.72 $50,000.00 $0.29 47.59

RadNet has higher revenue and earnings than Miragen Therapeutics. Miragen Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RadNet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RadNet beats Miragen Therapeutics on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of microRNA-155, which is in Phase I clinical trial for treating cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; MRG-201, a replacement for microRNA-29, which is in Phase I clinical trial that is found at low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, cardiac, renal, hepatic, and pulmonary fibrosis, as well as systemic sclerosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of microRNA-92 that is expressed in endothelial cells and has shown to accelerate the formation of new blood vessels in preclinical models of heart failure, peripheral ischemia, and dermal wounding in the United States and Japan. The company also develops MRG-107, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating neuronal amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and other neurodegenerative indications, including spinal cord injury. It also develops preclinical product candidates for treating various indications, including oncology, visual pathologies, neurodegeneration, and hearing loss. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier for the development of MRG-110. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. The company also develops and sells computerized systems for the imaging industry, including picture archiving communications systems; and provides teleradiology services for remote interpretation of images on behalf of radiology groups, hospitals, and imaging center customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 297 facilities directly or indirectly through joint ventures with hospitals in California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

