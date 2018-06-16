Towerstream (OTCMKTS:TWER) & ORBCOMM (ORBC) Financial Survey

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ: ORBC) and Towerstream (OTCMKTS:TWER) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

This table compares ORBCOMM and Towerstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ORBCOMM -25.17% -12.88% -5.46% Towerstream -44.16% N/A -44.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.9% of ORBCOMM shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of ORBCOMM shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Towerstream shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ORBCOMM and Towerstream’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ORBCOMM $254.22 million 3.18 -$61.28 million ($0.84) -12.29 Towerstream $26.21 million 0.04 -$12.46 million N/A N/A

Towerstream has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ORBCOMM.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for ORBCOMM and Towerstream, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ORBCOMM 0 0 4 0 3.00 Towerstream 0 0 0 0 N/A

ORBCOMM presently has a consensus target price of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 42.12%. Given ORBCOMM’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ORBCOMM is more favorable than Towerstream.

Volatility and Risk

ORBCOMM has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Towerstream has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ORBCOMM beats Towerstream on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc. provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers solutions, including network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, including trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in industries for transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, maritime, and government. It also provides satellite automatic identification service data services for vessel navigation and to enhance maritime safety for government and commercial customers; and vehicle fleet management, as well as in-cab and fleet vehicle solutions using various network platforms, such as its own constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, as well as terrestrial-based cellular communication services through reseller agreements with various cellular wireless providers. In addition, the company offers customer solutions utilizing additional satellite network service options through service agreements with third party mobile satellite providers. Further, it resells service using the two-way Inmarsat satellite network to provide higher bandwidth. The company markets and sells its products and services directly to original equipment manufacturers, government customers, and end-users, as well as indirectly through market channel partners and affiliates. It has a strategic alliance with Inmarsat plc. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochelle Park, New Jersey.

Towerstream Company Profile

Towerstream Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed wireless broadband services over a wireless network transmitting over regulated and unregulated radio spectrum to commercial customers in the United States. The company's wireless broadband service supports bandwidth on demand, wireless redundancy, virtual private networks, disaster recovery, bundled data, and video services. It serves business customers in New York City, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Miami, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Philadelphia, Las Vegas-Reno, and Providence-Newport. The company offers its services through direct sales force. Towerstream Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island.

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.