Head-To-Head Survey: COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (CCHGY) & Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE: KOF) and COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coca-Cola FEMSA and COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola FEMSA $10.81 billion 1.11 -$652.00 million $3.26 17.67 COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR $7.37 billion 1.75 $481.50 million $1.39 25.18

COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coca-Cola FEMSA. Coca-Cola FEMSA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Coca-Cola FEMSA pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Coca-Cola FEMSA pays out 53.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.6% of Coca-Cola FEMSA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Coca-Cola FEMSA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Coca-Cola FEMSA and COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola FEMSA -7.72% 8.99% 4.28% COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Coca-Cola FEMSA has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR has a beta of -0.35, meaning that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Coca-Cola FEMSA and COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola FEMSA 0 4 2 0 2.33 COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR 0 3 2 0 2.40

Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has a consensus price target of $101.50, suggesting a potential upside of 76.15%. Given Coca-Cola FEMSA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coca-Cola FEMSA is more favorable than COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR.

Summary

Coca-Cola FEMSA beats COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, distributes, and sells Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers a portfolio of products, including sparkling beverages, still beverages, juices, sports, and energy drinks, as well as teas, waters, isotonics, and dairy products. It provides a portfolio of approximately 154 brands directly, as well as through retail outlets and restaurants to consumers in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, and Argentina. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, coffee, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits. The company serves hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, kiosks, petrol stations, cinemas, leisure parks, hotels, restaurants, cafés, and others. It operates in 28 countries, including Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, Russia, Serbia, and Ukraine. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

