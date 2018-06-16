Critical Analysis: Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (FEDU) & Its Rivals

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE: FEDU) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Competitors -13.55% -29.99% -7.55%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) $47.49 million $7.01 million 31.58 Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Competitors $535.20 million $32.77 million 13.42

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman)’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Four Seasons Edu (Cayman). Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) pays out 210.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Educational services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 46.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) 0 0 0 0 N/A Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Competitors 149 651 742 18 2.40

As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 6.28%. Given Four Seasons Edu (Cayman)’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.2% of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) beats its competitors on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Company Profile

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. The company also offers education and management consulting services. It operates 27 learning centers in Shanghai and 6 learning centers in other cities. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

