Financial Comparison: FTI Consulting (FCN) vs. Exponent (EXPO)

FTI Consulting (NYSE: FCN) and Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.7% of FTI Consulting shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of Exponent shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of FTI Consulting shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Exponent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

FTI Consulting has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exponent has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FTI Consulting and Exponent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTI Consulting 0 0 0 0 N/A Exponent 0 0 2 0 3.00

Exponent has a consensus target price of $23.88, indicating a potential downside of 52.20%. Given Exponent’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Exponent is more favorable than FTI Consulting.

Profitability

This table compares FTI Consulting and Exponent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTI Consulting 7.15% 9.85% 5.13% Exponent 12.52% 19.47% 13.37%

Dividends

Exponent pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. FTI Consulting does not pay a dividend. Exponent pays out 48.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FTI Consulting and Exponent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTI Consulting $1.81 billion 1.31 $107.96 million $2.32 26.99 Exponent $347.80 million 7.47 $41.30 million $1.07 46.68

FTI Consulting has higher revenue and earnings than Exponent. FTI Consulting is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exponent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Exponent beats FTI Consulting on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services. Its Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, intellectual property, trial, business insurance claims, and health solutions. The company's Economic Consulting segment provides financial, economic, and econometric consulting services; business and expert valuation, and expert testimony services; intellectual property and international arbitration services; economic and statistical analyses services; services related to public policy and regulated industries, and healthcare economics and policy; and network and economic impact analysis, and securities litigation and risk management services. Its Technology segment offers e-discovery management, managed document review, collections and digital forensics, information governance and compliance, investigations, and contract intelligence services, as well as e-discovery software. The company's Strategic Communications segment provides advice services relating to public affairs and government relations, M&A crisis communications and special situations, corporate reputation, people and change, digital and creative communications, capital markets communications, and strategy consulting and research. FTI Consulting, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, industrial structures, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, statistical and data sciences, thermal sciences, and vehicle analysis. The Environmental and Health segment offers services in the areas of chemical regulation and food safety, ecological and biological sciences, environmental and earth sciences, and health sciences. The company offers approximately 90 different technical disciplines to solve complicated issues facing industry and government. It serves clients in chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, food, beverage and nutrition, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, technology, industrial equipment, transportation, and other sectors of the economy. The company was formerly known as The Failure Group, Inc. and changed its name to Exponent, Inc. in 1998. Exponent, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

