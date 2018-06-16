Reviewing Engility (EGL) and Babcock International (BCKIY)

Babcock International (OTCMKTS: BCKIY) and Engility (NYSE:EGL) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Babcock International has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Engility has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Babcock International and Engility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Babcock International N/A N/A N/A Engility -1.85% 11.70% 3.97%

Dividends

Babcock International pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Engility does not pay a dividend. Babcock International pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Babcock International and Engility’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Babcock International $6.17 billion 0.82 $407.61 million $1.09 9.17 Engility $1.93 billion 0.57 -$35.19 million $2.33 12.87

Babcock International has higher revenue and earnings than Engility. Babcock International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Engility, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Babcock International and Engility, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Babcock International 0 0 0 0 N/A Engility 1 3 6 0 2.50

Engility has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.71%. Given Engility’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Engility is more favorable than Babcock International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.5% of Engility shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Engility shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Engility beats Babcock International on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Babcock International

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering support services for defense, marine, aviation, and nuclear sectors. It operates through Marine and Technology, Defence and Security, Support Services, and International divisions. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services ranging from supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers. It also provides fleet management and training for customer-owned defense, emergency services, and global airport and commercial vehicle fleets, as well as engineering services and technical training for customers. In addition, the company delivers engineering services to defense and civil customers, including technical training of fixed and rotary wing pilots, engineering, equipment support and maintenance, and airbase management and logistics to the operation of owned and customer-owned aviation fleets, as well as emergency and offshore services. Further, it offers nuclear engineering on nuclear decommissioning programs and projects; and nuclear engineering services in training, operation support, new-build program management, design and installation, and critical safety to public and private customers. Babcock International Group PLC was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Engility

Engility Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technical services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of State, Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Homeland Security, and space-related and intelligence community agencies. It offers systems engineering and integration services, including engineering and technology lifecycle support, information assurance, modeling and simulation, and architecture analysis and modernization; and cybersecurity services, such as vulnerability assessments and penetration testing, independent test and evaluation, cybersecurity systems engineering, cyber quick reaction range capability, and cyber hunting. The company also provides high performance computing services comprising architecture and infrastructure design, data management and analytics, and integration and testing, as well as systems operation, optimization, and sustainment; and enterprise modernization services, which include architecture analysis and modernization, information technology services and solutions, and software development and integration. In addition, it offers mission and operations support solutions in the areas of artificial intelligence, space launch and space flight, law enforcement, intelligence analysis, air traffic management, engineering and fabrication, and communication data exchange; and readiness and training solutions, including training development, learning, and knowledge management. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Chantilly, Virginia. Engility Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Birch Partners, LP.

