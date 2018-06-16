Comparing Cabot (NYSE:CBT) and Pure Bioscience, Inc. Common Stock (PURE)

Cabot (NYSE: CBT) and Pure Bioscience, Inc. Common Stock (OTCMKTS:PURE) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cabot and Pure Bioscience, Inc. Common Stock’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot $2.72 billion 1.45 $241.00 million $3.43 18.62 Pure Bioscience, Inc. Common Stock $1.83 million 24.46 -$6.26 million ($0.10) -6.58

Cabot has higher revenue and earnings than Pure Bioscience, Inc. Common Stock. Pure Bioscience, Inc. Common Stock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cabot, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cabot and Pure Bioscience, Inc. Common Stock, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot 0 1 6 0 2.86 Pure Bioscience, Inc. Common Stock 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cabot currently has a consensus target price of $72.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.55%. Given Cabot’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cabot is more favorable than Pure Bioscience, Inc. Common Stock.

Profitability

This table compares Cabot and Pure Bioscience, Inc. Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot -6.14% 15.83% 7.29% Pure Bioscience, Inc. Common Stock -444.05% -260.00% -182.54%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.7% of Cabot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Pure Bioscience, Inc. Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Cabot shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Pure Bioscience, Inc. Common Stock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Cabot has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pure Bioscience, Inc. Common Stock has a beta of -1.28, meaning that its share price is 228% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Cabot pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Pure Bioscience, Inc. Common Stock does not pay a dividend. Cabot pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cabot has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

Cabot beats Pure Bioscience, Inc. Common Stock on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers carbon black, a form of elemental carbon used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which it is incorporated; and rubber blacks for use as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive in tires, hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods. It also provides compounds of carbon black and rubber primarily for tire applications; and cesium formate, a drilling and completion fluid for use in high pressure and high temperature oil and gas well construction. In addition, the company offers specialty grades of carbon black used in inks, coatings, plastics, adhesives, toners, batteries, and displays applications; masterbatch and conductive compound products for use in automotive, industrial, packaging, consumer products, and electronics industries; inkjet colorants used in the inkjet printing applications; and fumed silica, fumed alumina, and dispersions for automotive, construction, microelectronics, batteries, and consumer products industries, as well as aerogel, a hydrophobic, silica-based particle for use in various thermal insulation and specialty chemical applications. Further, it provides activated carbon products used for the purification of water, air, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and other liquids and gases; as a chemical carrier; and as a colorant or a decolorizing agent. The company sells its products primarily through distributors and sales representatives in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Cabot Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Pure Bioscience, Inc. Common Stock

PURE Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection and formulates with other compounds. The company offers SDC-based disinfecting and sanitizing products, including PURE Hard Surface, a food contact surface sanitizer and disinfectant; PURE Control, a antimicrobial food processing aid for use in poultry processing and produce processing; PURE Multi-Purpose and Floor Cleaner Concentrate used to clean various resilient surfaces, including floors, glass, and food contact surfaces; PURE Multi-Purpose Hi-Foam Cleaner Concentrate used to clean stainless steel equipment, resilient floors, walls, and painted surfaces; and SILVÉRION, an antimicrobial solution used against bacteria, viruses, yeast, and molds. It sells its products to distributors and end users. PURE Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in El Cajon, California.

