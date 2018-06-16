Financial Engines (FNGN) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Financial Engines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Northland Securities lowered Financial Engines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. DA Davidson lowered Financial Engines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Financial Engines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Financial Engines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of Financial Engines opened at $44.95 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Financial Engines has a 1 year low of $24.45 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Financial Engines had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $127.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Financial Engines will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st. Financial Engines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.07%.

In related news, COO John Bunch sold 10,000 shares of Financial Engines stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,677.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Grundfest sold 27,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,221,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,317.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,100. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Financial Engines by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Financial Engines by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 489,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Financial Engines in the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Financial Engines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Financial Engines by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,493,000 after purchasing an additional 226,857 shares during the period.

About Financial Engines

Financial Engines, Inc provides independent technology-enabled financial advisory, discretionary portfolio management, personalized investment advice, financial and retirement income planning, and financial education and guidance services in the United States. It assists individuals to develop a strategy to reach financial goals by offering a set of services, including personalized plans for saving and investing, assessments of retirement income, and the option to meet face-to-face with a financial advisor.

