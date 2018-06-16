Financial Institutions (FISI) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, May 30th.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FISI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Financial Institutions to a market perform rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Hovde Group restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Financial Institutions in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.38.

FISI stock opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Financial Institutions has a 52-week low of $25.65 and a 52-week high of $34.10. The stock has a market cap of $520.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.61 million for the quarter. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 20.41%. sell-side analysts forecast that Financial Institutions will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.48%.

In related news, insider David G. Case sold 800 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $26,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,410.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Financial Institutions by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after buying an additional 36,271 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Financial Institutions by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 388,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after buying an additional 28,752 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Financial Institutions by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Financial Institutions by 536.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 60,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

