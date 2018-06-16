Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, May 24th.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FISI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Hovde Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Financial Institutions in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Financial Institutions to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

NASDAQ:FISI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.20. The stock had a trading volume of 61,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,257. The company has a market capitalization of $524.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.15. Financial Institutions has a one year low of $25.65 and a one year high of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.61 million during the quarter. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.10%. sell-side analysts forecast that Financial Institutions will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David G. Case sold 800 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $26,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,410.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

