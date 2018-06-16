ConvergeOne (CVON) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Review

ConvergeOne (NASDAQ: CVON) is one of 187 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare ConvergeOne to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get ConvergeOne alerts:

This table compares ConvergeOne and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConvergeOne N/A -99.44% 6.22% ConvergeOne Competitors -6.53% -111.65% -2.45%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ConvergeOne and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ConvergeOne $918.93 million $290,000.00 23.26 ConvergeOne Competitors $1.68 billion $254.71 million -16.07

ConvergeOne’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ConvergeOne. ConvergeOne is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.6% of ConvergeOne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

ConvergeOne pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. ConvergeOne pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 43.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ConvergeOne and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ConvergeOne 0 1 5 0 2.83 ConvergeOne Competitors 1150 5848 12067 507 2.61

ConvergeOne presently has a consensus price target of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 31.98%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential downside of 2.94%. Given ConvergeOne’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ConvergeOne is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

ConvergeOne beats its competitors on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

About ConvergeOne

ConvergeOne Holdings, Inc. provides collaboration and technology solutions for large and medium enterprises in the United States. The company offers unified communications solutions, including communications applications, such as voice, email, presence, chat/text, and video technologies; voice and text messaging solutions; mobility and bring your own device solutions for business continuity with the seamless connection of mobile, landline, cellular, and Wi-Fi enabled devices; conferencing solutions, as well as streaming and recording, and security services; and software integration services. It also provides customer engagement solutions comprising omni-channel, self-service interactive voice recognition and advanced routing, social media, remote agent, end-to-end business intelligence and analytics, workforce optimization, and integration software and cloud connector solutions; and enterprise networking technology solutions, such as mobile device management, routing and switching technology, wireless, and location service applications. In addition, the company offers data center solutions, including design, procurement, implementation, management, and optimization of data center infrastructure assets, as well as server migration and consolidation services; storage management and data management solutions; and virtualization solutions. Further, it provides cloud solutions in private, C1 Cloud, hybrid, and public cloud environments; end-to-end network and data security solutions; and disaster recovery services and solutions, such as business continuity assessment and planning, network availability and data continuity, and recovery and crisis management, as well as FireStorm POV, an security assessment tool. ConvergeOne Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for ConvergeOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvergeOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.