Financial Review: EVINE Live (EVLV) & Vipshop (VIPS)

EVINE Live (NASDAQ: EVLV) and Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

EVINE Live has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vipshop has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for EVINE Live and Vipshop, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVINE Live 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vipshop 1 4 5 0 2.40

EVINE Live presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.49%. Vipshop has a consensus target price of $16.26, suggesting a potential upside of 44.79%. Given EVINE Live’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe EVINE Live is more favorable than Vipshop.

Profitability

This table compares EVINE Live and Vipshop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVINE Live 0.05% 1.90% 0.61% Vipshop 2.51% 20.24% 7.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EVINE Live and Vipshop’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVINE Live $648.22 million 0.12 $140,000.00 ($0.01) -118.00 Vipshop $11.21 billion 0.66 $299.65 million $0.58 19.36

Vipshop has higher revenue and earnings than EVINE Live. EVINE Live is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vipshop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.3% of EVINE Live shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of Vipshop shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of EVINE Live shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Vipshop shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vipshop beats EVINE Live on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

EVINE Live Company Profile

EVINE Live Inc. operates as a multiplatform video commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics, which include home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, mattresses, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, including skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, such as apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear. It has access to approximately 87 million cable and satellite television homes, as well as offers its products through online at evine.com. The company was formerly known as ValueVision Media, Inc. and changed its name to EVINE Live Inc. in November 2014. EVINE Live Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men. It also provides handbags, which comprise purses, satchels, duffel bags, and wallets; apparel, gears and accessories, furnishings and decor, toys, and games for boys, girls, infants, and toddlers; sports apparel, sports gear, and footwear for tennis, badminton, soccer, and swimming; and consumer electronic products, including computers, mobile handsets, digital cameras, and home appliances. In addition, the company offers skin care and cosmetic products, such as cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and nail polish; and home furnishings comprising bedding and bath products, home decors, dining and tabletop items, and small household appliances. Further, it provides designer apparel, footwear, and accessories; and snacks and health supplements, and occasion-based gifts. Additionally, the company offers Internet finance services, which comprise consumer and supplier financing, and wealth management services. It provides its branded products through its vipshop.com, vip.com, and lefeng.com online platforms, as well as through its cellular phone application. Additionally, the company offers warehousing, logistics, procurement, research and development, consulting, and software development and information technology support services. Vipshop Holdings Limited was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

