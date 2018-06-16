InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) & Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ: INWK) is one of 120 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare InnerWorkings to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get InnerWorkings alerts:

InnerWorkings has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InnerWorkings’ competitors have a beta of 0.68, indicating that their average share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InnerWorkings and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio InnerWorkings $1.14 billion $18.97 million 21.59 InnerWorkings Competitors $2.57 billion $356.09 million 15.72

InnerWorkings’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than InnerWorkings. InnerWorkings is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for InnerWorkings and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnerWorkings 0 0 3 0 3.00 InnerWorkings Competitors 762 3739 7179 303 2.59

InnerWorkings currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.19%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 0.65%. Given InnerWorkings’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe InnerWorkings is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.9% of InnerWorkings shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of InnerWorkings shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares InnerWorkings and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnerWorkings 1.67% 8.01% 3.59% InnerWorkings Competitors 4.98% 3.80% 0.75%

Summary

InnerWorkings beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc. provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data. It offers outsourced print management solutions that encompass the design, sourcing, and delivery of printed marketing materials, including direct mail, in-store signage, and marketing collateral; and outsourced solutions for the design, sourcing, and delivery of branded merchandise and product packaging. The company also assists clients with the management of events, promotions spending, and related procurement needs; and designs, sources, and installs point of sale displays, permanent retail fixtures, and overall store design, as well as offers on-site outsourced creative studio, digital marketing, and on-demand creative services. In addition, it provides fulfillment and logistics services, such as kitting and assembly, inventory management, and pre-sorting postage. Further, the company offers creative services comprising copywriting, graphics and Website design, identity work and marketing collateral development, and image and print-ready page processing and proofing capability services. It serves corporate clients in a range of industries, such as retail, financial services, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, non-profits, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, broadcasting and cable, and transportation. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for InnerWorkings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnerWorkings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.