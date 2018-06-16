LEG Immobilien (LEGIF) versus ZTE (ZTCOY) Financial Review

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS: LEGIF) and ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

LEG Immobilien has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZTE has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LEG Immobilien and ZTE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LEG Immobilien N/A N/A N/A ZTE 4.18% 10.43% 3.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LEG Immobilien and ZTE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LEG Immobilien 0 0 0 0 N/A ZTE 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LEG Immobilien and ZTE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LEG Immobilien $412.99 million 20.10 N/A N/A N/A ZTE $16.11 billion 0.46 $750.28 million $0.32 10.94

ZTE has higher revenue and earnings than LEG Immobilien.

Dividends

ZTE pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. LEG Immobilien does not pay a dividend. ZTE pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

ZTE beats LEG Immobilien on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties. Further, it generates electricity and heat; and manages equity investments. As of December 31, 2017, the company's portfolio comprised 130,085 apartments; 1,256 commercial units; and 32,629 garages and parking spaces in North Rhine-Westphalia. LEG Immobilien AG was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Dusseldorf, Germany.

About ZTE

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and infrastructure products; optical transmission products, such as WDM-OTN and MSTP; data communication products comprising Ethernet switch, IPTN, router and BMSG, and SDN and NFV products; and microwave products. It also provides cloud computing and IT products that include cloud infrastructure, cloud management, cloud desktop, big video, home media center, VDC, big data, distributed database, call center, smart metering, and video conferencing products, as well as consumer services; and core network products, which comprise 5G Cloud ServCore, packet core, IP multimedia subsystem and CS, user data convergence, and intelligent OSS products. In addition, the company offers fixed access products, including optical access, copper access, CPE, and GES products; energy products, such as telecom energy, government and enterprise energy, and ZEGO IDC; and phone, smart projector, mobile broadband, and smart home devices. Further, it provides consulting, customer support, integration, learning, and managed services, as well as service tools and products. The company serves telecommunications service providers, and government and corporate customers. ZTE Corporation has strategic alliance with InfoVista to provide application-aware SD-WAN solutions to enterprises. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

