Comparing Ebix (EBIX) and Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

Ebix (NASDAQ: EBIX) and Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Ebix has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leidos has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ebix and Leidos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ebix 25.54% 19.54% 9.51% Leidos 3.95% 17.90% 6.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.3% of Ebix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of Leidos shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of Ebix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Leidos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ebix and Leidos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ebix 0 0 3 0 3.00 Leidos 0 1 7 0 2.88

Ebix currently has a consensus price target of $100.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.98%. Leidos has a consensus price target of $73.88, suggesting a potential upside of 22.76%. Given Ebix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ebix is more favorable than Leidos.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ebix and Leidos’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ebix $363.97 million 6.81 $100.61 million $3.17 24.84 Leidos $10.17 billion 0.90 $366.00 million $3.72 16.18

Leidos has higher revenue and earnings than Ebix. Leidos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ebix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Ebix pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Leidos pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Ebix pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Leidos pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Ebix beats Leidos on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc. provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance. It also focuses on designing and deploying back-end systems, such as eGlobal, which targets multinational P&C insurance brokers; WinBeat that targets P&C brokers in the Australian and New Zealand markets; and EbixASP, a system for the P&C insurance brokers in the United States. In addition, the company offers business process outsourcing services that include providing domain intensive project management, time, and material based consulting engagements to clients; the creation and tracking of certificates of insurance issued in the United States and Australian markets; and the provision of claims adjudication and settlement, call center, and back office support, as well as a software-based service for the issuance of certificates of insurance and a service to track certificates of insurance for corporate clients in the United States and Australia. Further, the company offers carrier systems, which pertains to the designing and deploying on-demand back-end systems for P&C insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Delphi Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Ebix, Inc. in December 2003. Ebix, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc. provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. intelligence community, Department of Defense, military services, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and government agencies of U.S. allies abroad, as well as other federal, civilian, and commercial customers in national security industry. Its solutions include technology, intelligence systems, command and control, data analytics, logistics, and cybersecurity solutions, as well as intelligence analysis and operations support services to critical missions. The Civil segment provides systems integration services to Air Navigation Service providers, including the Federal Aviation Administration, Transportation Security Administration, and airport operators; vehicle and cargo inspection system, which enables the scanning of vehicles and cargo that produces a image using a low radiation dose; IT solutions in cloud computing, mobility, application modernization, DevOps, data center, network modernization, asset management, help desk operations, and digital workplace enablement; federal environment and infrastructure; and logistics services. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers responsible for health and well-being of people worldwide, including complex systems integration, managed health services, enterprise IT transformation, and life sciences services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

