Commercial Metals (CMC) & SUMITOMO Corp/S (SSUMY) Critical Comparison

Commercial Metals (NYSE: CMC) and SUMITOMO Corp/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Commercial Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of SUMITOMO Corp/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Commercial Metals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Commercial Metals and SUMITOMO Corp/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial Metals 1.15% 8.05% 3.81% SUMITOMO Corp/S 6.37% 11.78% 3.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Commercial Metals and SUMITOMO Corp/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial Metals 2 3 4 0 2.22 SUMITOMO Corp/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Commercial Metals currently has a consensus target price of $24.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.15%. Given Commercial Metals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Commercial Metals is more favorable than SUMITOMO Corp/S.

Risk and Volatility

Commercial Metals has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUMITOMO Corp/S has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Commercial Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. SUMITOMO Corp/S pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Commercial Metals pays out 77.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SUMITOMO Corp/S pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Commercial Metals and SUMITOMO Corp/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial Metals $4.57 billion 0.60 $46.33 million $0.62 37.92 SUMITOMO Corp/S $44.56 billion 0.48 $2.85 billion $2.28 7.57

SUMITOMO Corp/S has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial Metals. SUMITOMO Corp/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commercial Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Commercial Metals beats SUMITOMO Corp/S on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, International Mill, and International Marketing and Distribution. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers. The Americas Mills segment manufactures finished long steel products, including reinforcing bars, merchant bars, light structural products, and other special sections, as well as semi-finished billets for re-rolling and forging applications. This segment sells its products to construction, service center, transportation, steel warehousing, fabrication, energy, petrochemical, and original equipment manufacturing industries. The Americas Fabrication segment offers fabricated steel products for use in the construction of commercial and non-commercial buildings, hospitals, convention centers, industrial plants, power plants, highways, bridges, arenas, stadiums, and dams. The International Mill segment manufactures rebars, merchant bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished billets; and sells fabricated rebars, fabricated meshes, assembled rebar cages, and other rebar by-products. This segment sells its products to fabricators, manufacturers, distributors, and construction companies. The International Marketing and Distribution segment processes, sells, and distributes steel products, ferrous and nonferrous metals, and other industrial products to manufacturers in the steel, nonferrous metals, metal fabrication, chemical, refractory, construction, and transportation industries. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

SUMITOMO Corp/S Company Profile

Sumitomo Corporation imports, exports, and trades in various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment provides steel products, including steel sheets and tubular products, as well as non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum and titanium. Its Transportation & Construction Systems segment offers products and services related to ship, aerospace equipment, railway and other transportation systems, construction and mining equipment, forest machines, and industrial vehicles. This segment is also involved in the manufacture, distribution, and retail of automobile and automotive parts; and the provision of leasing services. The company's Environment & Infrastructure segment engages in the social infrastructure business, such as electric power, water supply, and sewerage systems; renewable energy business comprising solar photovoltaic, geothermal, and wind power generation; environmental business consisting of batteries and recycling activities; industrial infrastructure business, such as industrial facilities and equipment; and logistics, insurance, and industrial-park-related businesses. Its Media, ICT, Lifestyle Related Goods & Services segment engages in the areas of media, ICT, lifestyle/retail, food/food product, general materials and supplies, construction, and real estate businesses. The company's Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics segment engages in mineral resources, energy, basic chemicals, electronics, and life sciences businesses; trading of carbon products, steel making materials, petroleum, and natural gas, as well as commodity derivatives; and synthetic resin materials, organic/inorganic chemicals, electronic materials, and rare earth elements businesses. This segment is also involved in the pharmaceuticals, agricultural chemicals, fertilizers, pet supplies, and other businesses, as well as the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

