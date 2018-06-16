Kirkland’s (KIRK) vs. IAC (IAC) Head-To-Head Analysis

IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) and Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares IAC and Kirkland’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAC 9.88% 4.69% 2.34% Kirkland’s 0.91% 5.57% 2.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for IAC and Kirkland’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAC 0 0 21 0 3.00 Kirkland’s 0 0 3 0 3.00

IAC currently has a consensus target price of $177.22, indicating a potential upside of 8.89%. Kirkland’s has a consensus target price of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 7.44%. Given IAC’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe IAC is more favorable than Kirkland’s.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IAC and Kirkland’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAC $3.31 billion 4.12 $304.92 million $0.77 211.36 Kirkland’s $634.12 million 0.31 $5.29 million $0.38 32.66

IAC has higher revenue and earnings than Kirkland’s. Kirkland’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IAC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

IAC has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kirkland’s has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.8% of IAC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Kirkland’s shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of IAC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Kirkland’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IAC beats Kirkland’s on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IAC

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Video, Applications, and Publishing segments. The Match Group segment provides subscription dating products, which enable users to establish a profile and review the profiles of other users in 42 languages. The ANGI Homeservices segment owns and operates the HomeAdvisor digital marketplace, which matches consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and Angie's List that connects consumers with service professionals for local services through an online directory of service professionals in approximately 700 service categories, as well as provides consumers with tools, services, and content, including reviews of local service professionals. The Video segment operates a video sharing platform, which provides creators with professional tools to host, manage, review, distribute, and monetize videos online. It also offers creators with professional live streaming capabilities, as well as a live video solution; and creators with production hardware, tools, and services for capturing, broadcasting, and editing live events. The Applications segment develops, markets, and distributes various applications, primarily browser extensions. It also provides software and services that clean, repair, update, secure, and optimize computers, mobile phones, and digital devices; and customized browser-based search applications. The Publishing segment publishes digital content and/or offers search services. Its brands include Dotdash, Dictionary.com, Investopedia, The Daily Beast, Ask.com, and CityGrid. The company was formerly known as InterActiveCorp. IAC/InterActiveCorp was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, framed arts, furniture, ornamental wall décor, fragrance and accessories, mirrors, lamps, decorative accessories, textiles, housewares, gifts, artificial floral products, frames, clocks, and outdoor living items. Its stores also offer an assortment of holiday merchandise in seasonal periods, as well as items that are suitable for gift-giving. The company operates its stores under the Kirkland's, Kirkland's Home, Kirkland's Home Outlet, Kirkland's Outlet, and The Kirkland Collection names in various off-mall venues comprising power strip centers, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and freestanding locations, as well as enclosed malls. As of March 16, 2018, it operated 420 stores in 36 states. The company also sells its products through its kirklands.com Website. Kirkland's, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

