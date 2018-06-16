Analyzing RR Donnelley & Sons (RRD) & MAN WAH HOLDING/ADR (MAWHY)

MAN WAH HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS: MAWHY) and RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

MAN WAH HOLDING/ADR has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RR Donnelley & Sons has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MAN WAH HOLDING/ADR and RR Donnelley & Sons, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MAN WAH HOLDING/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A RR Donnelley & Sons 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

MAN WAH HOLDING/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. RR Donnelley & Sons pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. RR Donnelley & Sons pays out 46.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares MAN WAH HOLDING/ADR and RR Donnelley & Sons’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAN WAH HOLDING/ADR N/A N/A N/A RR Donnelley & Sons 0.09% -37.45% 1.74%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.5% of RR Donnelley & Sons shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of RR Donnelley & Sons shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MAN WAH HOLDING/ADR and RR Donnelley & Sons’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAN WAH HOLDING/ADR $1.28 billion 2.67 $196.74 million N/A N/A RR Donnelley & Sons $6.94 billion 0.07 -$34.40 million $1.20 5.72

MAN WAH HOLDING/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RR Donnelley & Sons.

Summary

RR Donnelley & Sons beats MAN WAH HOLDING/ADR on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MAN WAH HOLDING/ADR

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products in the United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. It operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products (Wholesale), Sofa and Ancillary Products (Retail), Home Group Business, and Other products segments. The company is also involved in the advertising and marketing of home furnishing products, as well as produces and sells mattresses, bedding products, chairs, and other products to railways, chain cinemas, and other business customers. In addition, it provides foam products and furniture components; management business consultancy and back office support services; invests in properties; operates, leases, and manages furniture mall; and offers transportation and property management services. As of March 31, 2017, it had a total of 1,504 retail stores. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Fotan, Hong Kong. Man Wah Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Man Wah Investments Limited.

About RR Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications company, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. The company operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International segments. It offers commercial and digital print, direct mail, statement printing, logistics, sourcing, and digital and creative services, as well as produces and sells labels, forms, educational testing materials, inserts, and books. The company also provides supply chain management and outsourcing capabilities, including product configuration, packaging, customized kitting, and order fulfillment for technology, medical device, and other companies; and transactional print and outsourcing services, such as inbound and outbound document processing, creative, research and analytics, financial management, and other services for legal providers, as well as insurance, telecommunications, utilities, retail, and financial services companies. It has operations in the United States, Asia, Canada, Latin America, and Europe. The company was founded in 1864 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

