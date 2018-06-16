VSE (VSEC) & Aecom (ACM) Head to Head Analysis

VSE (NASDAQ: VSEC) and Aecom (NYSE:ACM) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

VSE pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Aecom does not pay a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VSE and Aecom’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VSE $760.11 million 0.70 $39.09 million N/A N/A Aecom $18.20 billion 0.29 $339.39 million $2.94 11.35

Aecom has higher revenue and earnings than VSE.

Profitability

This table compares VSE and Aecom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VSE 5.25% 9.88% 4.53% Aecom 0.95% 10.60% 3.08%

Volatility and Risk

VSE has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aecom has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.5% of VSE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Aecom shares are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of VSE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Aecom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for VSE and Aecom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VSE 0 0 0 0 N/A Aecom 1 3 5 0 2.44

Aecom has a consensus target price of $36.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9.85%. Given Aecom’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aecom is more favorable than VSE.

Summary

Aecom beats VSE on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management. This segment supplies vehicle parts and mission critical supply chain support to the United States Postal Service (USPS) vehicle fleet and commercial truck fleets; and fleet management and sustainment solutions, and managed inventory services to the Department of Defense. The Aviation Group segment provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services; and parts supply and distribution for general aviation jet aircraft engines and engine accessories. This segment serves corporate and private aircraft owners, regional airlines, aviation manufacturers, aviation MRO providers, cargo transporters, and agricultural clients. The Federal Services Group segment offers foreign military sales services and refurbishment services to extend and enhance the life of existing vehicles and equipment; fleet-wide ship and aircraft support; aircraft sustainment and maintenance; and foreign military sales and other technical, management, engineering, logistics, maintenance, configuration management, prototyping, technology, and field support services to the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, U.S. Army and Army Reserve, U.S. Air Force, and other U.S. and foreign military customers. This segment also provides IT and technical and consulting services primarily to the United States Department of Defense and other government agencies. VSE Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment provides planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, and energy/power markets. The CS segment offers building construction and energy, as well as infrastructure and industrial construction services. The MS segment provides program and facilities management and maintenance, training, logistics, consulting, technical assistance, and systems integration and information technology services primarily for agencies of the U.S. government and other national governments. The ACAP segment invests in and develops real estate, public-private partnership (P3), and infrastructure projects. The company was formerly known as AECOM Technology Corporation and changed its name to AECOM in January 2015. AECOM was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

