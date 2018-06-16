Finisar (FNSR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Finisar had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $310.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Finisar’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Finisar updated its Q1 guidance to $0.10-0.16 EPS.

Shares of Finisar opened at $18.00 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Finisar has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19.

FNSR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on Finisar and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Finisar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.64 to $29.41 in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Finisar from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Finisar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Finisar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

In other news, Director Roger C. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $51,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jerry S. Rawls sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $568,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 601,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,994,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,950. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Finisar Corporation provides optical subsystems and components for data communication and telecommunication applications in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical, or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in networks comprising switches, routers, and servers used in wireline networks, as well as antennas and base stations used in wireless networks.

