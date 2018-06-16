Sopheon (SPE) Given Corporate Rating at FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Sopheon (LON:SPE) in a report released on Thursday, June 7th.

Sopheon opened at GBX 918 ($12.22) on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. Sopheon has a 52 week low of GBX 320 ($4.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 708 ($9.43).

Get Sopheon alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 7th will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th.

About Sopheon

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. Its software products comprise Accolade, Accolade Express, Accolade Cloud, Accolade Mobile, Accolade Integration, and Accolade Accelerators. The company's Accolade solution provides integrated support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process, project, portfolio, program portfolio, resource, and in-market management, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, and stage-gate automation.

Receive News & Ratings for Sopheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sopheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.