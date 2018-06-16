Finning International Inc. (FTT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.44.

Several research firms have commented on FTT. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Finning International from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Finning International from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Finning International from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Finning International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$36.25 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 26th.

Finning International traded up C$0.61, hitting C$34.55, during mid-day trading on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 863,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,562. Finning International has a 1 year low of C$24.29 and a 1 year high of C$36.48.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.02. Finning International had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.60 billion.

In related news, insider Jeff Erdman sold 1,500 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.03, for a total value of C$51,045.00. Also, insider Yutronic Pedro Anton Damjanic sold 1,053 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.20, for a total value of C$34,959.60. Insiders have sold 11,453 shares of company stock valued at $384,857 over the last 90 days.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, petroleum, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

