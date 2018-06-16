First Analysis Initiates Coverage on Medidata Solutions (MDSO)

Investment analysts at First Analysis assumed coverage on shares of Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. First Analysis’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Medidata Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Medidata Solutions to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medidata Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

Get Medidata Solutions alerts:

Shares of MDSO opened at $82.13 on Thursday. Medidata Solutions has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 96.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Medidata Solutions had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Medidata Solutions will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rouven Bergmann sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $132,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,744 shares in the company, valued at $6,281,527.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael I. Otner sold 10,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $728,169.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,258.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,025 shares of company stock worth $1,659,011. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Medidata Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $14,028,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Medidata Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $919,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Medidata Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $992,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Medidata Solutions by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 278,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,659,000 after buying an additional 26,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Medidata Solutions by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter.

Medidata Solutions Company Profile

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.

Receive News & Ratings for Medidata Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medidata Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.