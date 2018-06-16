Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Stock Price

Press coverage about First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Commonwealth Financial earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.2125814319596 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms have commented on FCF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,726,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,845. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $81.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 43.90%.

In other news, CEO T Michael Price sold 50,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $789,500.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,532.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary First Commonwealth Bank, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.