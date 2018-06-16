First Data (FDC) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at SunTrust Banks

First Data (NYSE:FDC) had its price target boosted by SunTrust Banks to $26.00 in a research report released on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Data from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of First Data in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of First Data in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Nomura reiterated a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of First Data in a research report on Sunday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of First Data from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.25.

FDC opened at $21.66 on Friday. First Data has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.42.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. First Data had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. First Data’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that First Data will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Data news, insider Thomas Joseph Higgins sold 20,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $408,633.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,076,906. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Guy Chiarello sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,942,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,406,923 shares in the company, valued at $27,322,444.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,412 shares of company stock worth $3,259,248 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Data by 23.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,998,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,973,000 after buying an additional 5,380,509 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of First Data by 296.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,336,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,749,000 after buying an additional 2,495,618 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Data in the fourth quarter valued at $2,880,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Data by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 67,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 35,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Data by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 307,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 70,553 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Data Company Profile

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

