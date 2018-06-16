First Financial Co. Indiana (THFF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Co. Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Subsidiaries include Terre Haute First National Bank, First State Bank, First Citizens State Bank of Newport, First Farmers State Bank, First Ridge Farm State Bank, First National Bank of Marshall, First Crawford State Bank, and the Morris Plan Company. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on THFF. BidaskClub cut shares of First Financial Co. Indiana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Financial Co. Indiana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th.

First Financial Co. Indiana opened at $44.00 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. First Financial Co. Indiana has a 1-year low of $39.55 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $534.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.94.

First Financial Co. Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). First Financial Co. Indiana had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $35.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.65 million. sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Co. Indiana will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Co. Indiana by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Co. Indiana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $675,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Co. Indiana by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Co. Indiana by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Co. Indiana by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Co. Indiana

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers commercial, mortgage, and consumer lending; lease financing; trust account; depositor; and insurance services. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits; and loan products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and residential real estate and construction loans.

