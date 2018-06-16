First Foundation Advisors Raises Stake in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731,925 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.9% of First Foundation Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $33,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 40,847,782 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,868,786,000 after purchasing an additional 109,107 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Oracle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 35,859,954 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,640,593,000 after purchasing an additional 118,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,379,477 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,480,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,974 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Oracle by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 27,762,703 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,312,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,819 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Oracle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,538,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,122,658,000 after purchasing an additional 158,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura reduced their price objective on Oracle from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.12.

ORCL opened at $46.28 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Oracle had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Kurian sold 137,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $6,358,697.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,418,903.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $5,743,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,954 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,553,265 shares of company stock worth $117,284,602 over the last ninety days. 29.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

