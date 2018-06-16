First Foundation (FFWM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, May 22nd.

FFWM has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Foundation in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. First Foundation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

NASDAQ FFWM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.05. 293,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,316. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $20.43. The stock has a market cap of $788.21 million, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.15 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 10.22%. research analysts expect that First Foundation will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Foundation news, Director Jacob Sonenshine sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $242,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,500 shares of company stock worth $1,792,845 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,667,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in First Foundation by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,213,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,499,000 after buying an additional 231,698 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,125,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,859,000 after purchasing an additional 226,326 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,329,000 after purchasing an additional 179,835 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,072,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,417,000 after purchasing an additional 118,108 shares during the period. 60.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

