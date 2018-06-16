First Horizon National Corp (FHN) Short Interest Update

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,903,982 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the April 30th total of 10,603,894 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,727,151 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. FIG Partners raised shares of First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Hovde Group set a $21.00 target price on shares of First Horizon National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

NYSE FHN opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. First Horizon National has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. First Horizon National had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $437.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon National will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,827,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,644,000 after buying an additional 509,213 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 1.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,153,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,171,000 after buying an additional 241,452 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 32.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 9,069,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,771,000 after buying an additional 2,221,494 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,660,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,125,000 after buying an additional 3,709,208 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,606,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,064,000 after buying an additional 951,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

