First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Position Cut by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,776 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $997,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 672,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,369,478.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $2,906,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 725,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,428,978.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,240 shares of company stock worth $6,492,222. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. ValuEngine downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

First Industrial Realty Trust opened at $33.01 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.90.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $99.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.86 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.41%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

