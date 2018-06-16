First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Equities research analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) in a report released on Monday, May 21st. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INBK. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of INBK stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.05. The company had a trading volume of 91,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,401. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $42.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.85 million and a PE ratio of 14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 million. analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 94.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $282,000. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

