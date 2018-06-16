First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INBK. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 3rd. FIG Partners downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. First Internet Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp traded down $0.90, hitting $34.05, on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 91,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.85 million and a PE ratio of 14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $42.40.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 9.73%. sell-side analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 409,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 14,899 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 268,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 43.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 54,042 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $4,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.