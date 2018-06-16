First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK) Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $87,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

First Interstate BancSystem stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.00. The company had a trading volume of 411,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,043. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. First Interstate BancSystem has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.17 million. equities analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 47,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 925,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,617,000 after purchasing an additional 255,808 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

