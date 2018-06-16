First Merchants Co. (FRME) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

FRME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

First Merchants traded down $0.01, hitting $47.60, during midday trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 124,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $49.19.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $99.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.35 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 9.82%. sell-side analysts expect that First Merchants will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

In other news, insider Mark K. Hardwick sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $197,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Kawiecki sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $26,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 61 shares of company stock worth $2,657 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 13,096 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 536,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,585,000 after acquiring an additional 45,031 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth about $705,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

