First Quantum Minerals Limited (FM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.48.

FM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.50 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Friday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Jefferies Group lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.25 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st.

Shares of TSE FM traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$20.32. 2,049,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,862,438. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$9.69 and a 12 month high of C$22.36.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.15. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion.

In other news, insider Zenon Wozniak sold 29,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total transaction of C$649,880.00.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates in seven mines and one copper smelter, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

