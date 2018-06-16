Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Holdings Boosted by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,078 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 16,429 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. 10.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. Citigroup downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

VOD opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.79. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $32.75.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.2237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.56. This represents a yield of 9.2%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is 177.21%.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc operates as a telecommunications company worldwide. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services across mobile and fixed networks; broadband and TV services; cloud and hosting for storing data and applications in the cloud, as well as Internet protocol-virtual private network services; roaming services; and converged communication services to small businesses and large multinational companies.

