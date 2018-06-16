First Republic Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,411 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Raytheon in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Raytheon in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Raytheon in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon alerts:

In related news, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.02, for a total transaction of $233,941.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,657 shares in the company, valued at $11,107,288.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.02, for a total transaction of $116,755.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,133.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,328 shares of company stock worth $6,681,734. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.23.

Shares of NYSE RTN opened at $201.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.69. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $159.46 and a 52-week high of $229.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.8675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.54%.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.