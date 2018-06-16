First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Rating Lowered by JMP Securities

JMP Securities downgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, June 6th, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $87.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FSLR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Roth Capital set a $90.00 price objective on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Williams Capital upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.50.

First Solar traded down $2.65, hitting $51.06, on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 7,090,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.78. First Solar has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $81.72.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.86. First Solar had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. First Solar’s revenue was down 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $221,919.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,297.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 9,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total transaction of $679,583.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,040 shares in the company, valued at $350,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,531 shares of company stock worth $1,681,977. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 381.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of First Solar by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,700 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Components and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators.

