Bridgeworth LLC Sells 3,357 Shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/1st TR LOW DURATION (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Bridgeworth LLC trimmed its position in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/1st TR LOW DURATION (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/1st TR LOW DURATION were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/1st TR LOW DURATION in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/1st TR LOW DURATION in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/1st TR LOW DURATION in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/1st TR LOW DURATION in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/1st TR LOW DURATION in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

Get 1st Tr EXCHANGE/1st TR LOW DURATION alerts:

Shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/1st TR LOW DURATION remained flat at $$51.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 123,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,130. 1st Tr EXCHANGE/1st TR LOW DURATION has a 52 week low of $50.98 and a 52 week high of $52.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%.

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Tr EXCHANGE/1st TR LOW DURATION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Tr EXCHANGE/1st TR LOW DURATION and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.