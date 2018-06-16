Five Point Holdings (FPH) Receives $19.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Five Point Holdings (NYSE:FPH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.90.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Point from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Five Point in a report on Monday, April 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPH. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Five Point by 187.8% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 805,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,364,000 after purchasing an additional 525,950 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Five Point during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Five Point during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Five Point during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Point during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 34.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Five Point stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $11.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -18.18. Five Point has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $16.24.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.97 million during the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 122.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%. equities research analysts forecast that Five Point will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers. The company was formerly known as Newhall Holding Company, LLC and changed its name to Five Point Holdings, LLC in May 2016.

