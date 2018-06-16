Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, May 29th.

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FBC. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine cut Flagstar Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a buy rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Flagstar Bancorp opened at $35.47 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.00 million. analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Schoels sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $270,560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lee Matthew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $107,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,204.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,009,000 shares of company stock worth $270,876,290 in the last 90 days. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,376 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $823,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 331,124 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 182,339 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 98,438 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

