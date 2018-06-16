Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc (FLC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc (NYSE:FLC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share on Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd opened at $19.38 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.51.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Incorporated is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide its common shareholders with high current income. The Fund’s secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. The Fund may invest in unrated securities that the Fund’s investment advisor deems to be comparable in quality to rated issues in which the Fund is authorized to invest.

