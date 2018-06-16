FlappyCoin Hits Market Cap of $542,363.00 (FLAP)

FlappyCoin (CURRENCY:FLAP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. FlappyCoin has a market cap of $542,363.00 and $0.00 worth of FlappyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlappyCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, FlappyCoin has traded 92.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.71 or 0.01472520 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008899 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006045 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007670 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014983 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00019659 BTC.

About FlappyCoin

FlappyCoin (FLAP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. FlappyCoin’s total supply is 115,930,905,882 coins. The Reddit community for FlappyCoin is /r/flappycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FlappyCoin is flappycoins.wordpress.com. FlappyCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealFlappyCoin.

FlappyCoin Coin Trading

FlappyCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlappyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlappyCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlappyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

